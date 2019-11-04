Jeopardy Tournament of Champions airs tonight with familiar faces

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— Columbia,SC (WOLO)— He’s Back! The man who made the long time trivia game show Jeopardy! the most must-see TV in quite some time, is ready to wager his luck for the show’s annual Tournament of Champions.

James tweeted out a promo video for the tournament confirming his return to the game show along with some of the best of the best to take on the long time trivia show.

Holzhauer went on a 32-game winning streak four months ago before he lost to Emma Boetcher, a 27-year-old librarian from Chicago.

But before he did, he walked away with a cool $2,462,216 after being eliminated and was just $58,484 shy of the all-time winnings record held by Ken Jennings, who made $2,520,700 in 74 appearances and a total of $3.196 million according to the Jeopardy website.

The annual Tournament of Champions will air right here tonight, November 4th, at 8PM only on ABC. May the best man, or woman win.