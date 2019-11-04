Midlands teacher wins contest to have student loans paid for a year

(Richland Co, SC ( WOLO) —A Midlands teacher got a special surprise Monday afternoon.

Christine Baker, a teacher at Jackson Creek Elementary, received a check from the Palmetto State Teacher’s Association to pay her student loans for a year.

A spokesperson for Richland District two says Baker was randomly selected out of a pool of more than one thousand people. The contest was open to new members who recently joined the Association.