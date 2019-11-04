WATCH: Dawn Staley, LeLe Grissett discuss excitement and emotions for Tuesday’s season opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecock women’s basketball team enters the 2019-20 season with familiar expectations as one of the tops teams in the nation. Currently ranked eighth in the preseason AP poll and boasting the No. 1 recruiting class, there is certainly justified excitement building around what this team is capable of this year.

Today, head coach Dawn Staley and junior LeLe Grissett spoke to the media about both expectations and excitement heading in to the year before tomorrow’s season opener against Alabama State.

Tip-off between the Gamecocks and the Lady Hornets will be Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.