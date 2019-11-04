WATCH: Frank Martin, A.J. Lawson discuss unknowns and injuries heading into season opener

Frank Martin says that his peace, apart from his family, comes from knowing his team is prepared to win its next game.

After a weekend full of injuries and sickness, coach Martin doesn’t feel much peace with the Gamecocks season just two days away.

What was thought to be a minor knee injury will now sideline sophomore Keyshawn Bryant for approximately six weeks. Over the weekend, a cold-like sickness kept a handful of Gamecocks out of practice. Not exactly what coach Martin was hoping for in the days leading up to the season’s tip-off.

Today he and sophomore A.J. Lawson spoke to the media about some of the emotions and unknowns that come from opening a season with such a young team and so many unknowns surrounding it.