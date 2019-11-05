Let your voice be heard, polls are open until 7pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The polls are open across South Carolina.

Voters who go to the polls today will be using South Carolina’s new voting machines.

Before you head out to vote, make sure you have the right documents.

In South Carolina, you can bring a driver’s license, a DMV ID card, a military ID card, your passport, or a voter registration card with your photo.

The polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here for a look at your polling precinct.