Study: Asthma inhalers releasing greenhouse gases

(CNN) — It seems many types of asthma inhalers are releasing greenhouse gasses into the planet’s atmosphere.

That’s according to a study from Britain’s University of Cambridge. It says commonly used metered-dose inhalers contain a liquefied, compressed greenhouse gas and those inhalers are to blame for nearly four percent of the UK’s total carbon footprint.

Researchers found patients can reduce their carbon footprint — by switching to those greener alternatives.

Dry powder inhalers or mist inhalers are cleaner choices, but they can also be more costly. Researchers warn people should always clear any changes with their medical professional and this isn’t just a British problem…

The World Health Organization says some 235 million people worldwide suffer from asthma.