Tem Miles voted in as West Columbia’s next Mayor

Miles takes over for retiring Mayor Bobby Horton

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Temus “Tem” Miles, the Mayor Pro Tem of West Columbia, has been elected as the city’s next Mayor.

Miles edged out lifelong West Columbia resident Madison Duncan to win the election, taking over for retiring Mayor Bobby Horton. Preliminary election results had Miles collecting 1,277 votes to Duncan’s 465, with one precinct left to report. Miles had a press conference Tuesday night to declare his victory.

Miles has served on the West Columbia City Council for the last six years. Throughout his time on the Council, he pushed for several redevelopment projects, including the recently-opened Carraway Park at the Riverwalk.

On Monday, Miles spoke with ABC Columbia about his campaign and his vision for West Columbia. He says he plans to continue redevelopment projects and efforts to revitalize his community.

“I would keep encouraging our code enforcement department to get out and address some of the blighted areas we have in our commercial corridors, and some of the homes that need attention in our neighborhoods,” Miles told ABC Columbia on Monday.

On Twitter, Miles said he and his family are “humbled and honored” to have the city’s support, and that he is looking forward to becoming a “mayor for the people.”

The outgoing Mayor gave Miles an endorsement, according to Miles’s campaign spokesperson. Miles’s campaign also touted endorsements from former South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Joe Taylor and a handful of other West Columbia residents and business leaders.

A native of Lake City, Miles resides in West Columbia with his wife and three daughters. He officially begins his term as Mayor in January, according to his campaign spokesperson.

Alongside Miles, Joseph Dickey (District 4), Jimmy Brooks (District 6), David Moye (District 8) and Trevor Bedell (District 2) took home victories in their respective City Council races. Dickey, who defeated Ronnie Lindler, takes Miles’s old seat in District 4.

Moye, a real estate investor whose family has lived in West Columbia for three generations, defeated Jan Anderson, Dave Shaw, and Rod Lorick, taking home 66% of the vote.

Brooks and Bedell ran unopposed.

Mike Green (District 1), Casey Hallman (District 3), Mickey Pringle (District 5), and Erin Porter (District 7) were not up for election this cycle. All four will be eligible for re-election in 2021.