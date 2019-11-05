Update: Two arrested after early morning collision on Elmwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate an early morning collision that took place at the intersection of North Main Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The collision involved two vehicles and four passengers:

(Vehicle #1) 2000 Chevy Malibu: 2 passengers – mother and her 3-year-old son

(Vehicle #2) 2006 Kia Sportage – 2 male passengers: Quintin Haymon (reported driver) & Bryant Joe

Authorities say after 4:00 p.m., a patrol officer initially saw the Kia speeding southbound on North Main Street and without the use of headlights. The Chevy Malibu was traveling westbound with the use of a green light on Elmwood Avenue at North Main Street.

Information indicated that the driver of the Kia Sportage disregarded the red light at Elmwood and collided with the Chevy Malibu causing it to spin multiple times and eject the child who was reportedly in a safety seat.

The child remains at a local hospital.

Haymon and Joe, the two males in the Kia Sportage were charged with Grand Larceny Motor Vehicle.

Both men are accused of stealing a 2014 Honda motorcycle at 3900 Bentley Drive before the crash. A witness followed the suspects a short distance and as the duo tried to quickly leave the area, the stolen motorcycle fell out of the SUV. Afterwards, the suspects crashed into the Chevy Malibu.

Traffic charges are pending against Haymon who was identified as driving the Kia Sportage.

Both suspects are housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC). Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.