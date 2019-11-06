Recall Alert: Chicken possibly contaminated with metal

Voluntary recall for Simmons Prepared Foods ready-to-cook chicken sent to restaurants, hospitals and schoools.

(CNN) — Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., an Arkansas based company is recalling approximately 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Poultry items produced from October 21, 2019 through November 4, 2019 are listed and subject to this recall.

The problem was discovered by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. establishments during further processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at (888) 831-7007.