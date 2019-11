CVS, UPS make first drone delivery

(CNN) — CVS pharmacy drones have made their first prescription delivery.

The UPS flight forward drones made deliveries to two locations in Cary, North Carolina on Friday.

One of which delivered prescription drugs to a public space at a retirement community and the other into someone’s backyard.

UPS and CVS said on Tuesday the deliveries were the first of their kind under an program approved by the f-a-a.