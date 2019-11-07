Mumps cases at College of Charleston jump to 26

The number of mumps cases continues to rise at the College of Charleston.

As of Nov. 7, eight new cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 26.

In September, state health officials .

On Thursday, school officials confirmed the new cases, but noted that most of them were no longer infectious.

Staff members at the school had isolated those testing positive while verifying student immunization records.

Mumps, a viral infection, can be spread through saliva or mucus.

According to the DHEC, common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

Severe cases of mumps can cause deafness and inflammation.

For more information about mumps and the MMR vaccine, visit the DHEC website by .