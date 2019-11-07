Sumter Police searching for missing 21-year-old last seen on Halloween

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — The Sumter Police Department is asking for public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old.

Kendra Hawkins, of Sumter, was last seen October 31st leaving home with an individual she met on social media.

Family members said she left in a Champagne-colored Buick LaSabre with a person, known as “Tyrik”, to go to the Spartanburg area.

Hawkins, who has a medical condition, has left home before and typically returns within a week. Family members think she has medications with her but are not sure of the amount.

Hawkins is 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 140 lbs. and has black hair and brown eye

If you have seen Hawkins, call Sumter Police immediately at (803) 436-2700 or dial 911.