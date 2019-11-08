10 hospitalized after getting insulin instead of flu shot

“All these people are symptomatic, lying on the ground, needing help, but can’t communicate what they need,” Roles said. “That’s why I give a lot of praise to the fire and EMS staff for doing an outstanding job of identifying the problem.”

The pharmacist who injected the insulin was a contractor and went to the facility on Wednesday to administer the flu shot to residents and employees, Rebecca Ingram, CEO of AbilityWorks of Oklahoma, said in a statement.

Ingram said all people who received the injection had reactions and were taken to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville.

Several remained hospitalized Thursday due to the long-acting insulin that was administered, police said.

Ingram didn’t discuss whether the residents and employees were injected insulin but said authorities were investigating the “cause of the reactions to the injections.”

“I’ve never seen where there’s been some sort of medical misadventure to this magnitude,” Roles said. “But again, it could have been a lot worse. Not to downplay where we are, but thinking about where we could be, it could certainly have been very, very tragic.”

Tony D. Sellars, director of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said his agency will review the facility’s report on the incident “to determine if we need to follow up or if their action was sufficient.”

“There is no reason to suggest at this point that the facility should have had a reasonable suspicion that this sort of error would occur or be preventable on their part,” Sellars said.

An investigation was still underway on Thursday.