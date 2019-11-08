Mercury Will Pass in Front of the Sun On Monday

John Farley,

The planet Mercury will pass in front of the sun on Monday. That’s called the Transit of Mercury. Earthsky.org says:

“Mercury will come into view on the sun’s face around 7:36 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (12:36 UTC; translate UTC to your time) on November 11. It’ll make a leisurely journey across the sun’s face, reaching greatest transit (closest to sun’s center) at approximately 10:20 a.m. EST (15:20 UTC) and finally exiting around 1:04 p.m. EST (18:04 UTC). The entire 5 1/2 hour path across the sun will be visible across the U.S. East – with magnification and proper solar filters – while those in the U.S. West can observe the transit already in progress after sunrise.”

Here’s the full article:

Transit of Mercury on November 11, 2019

Categories: Weather Blog

