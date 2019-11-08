Planet Fitness celebrates ‘Military Appreciation Week’ with free access

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Veteran’s day is right around the corner and several area businesses are doing their part to honor them for their service.

According to PR Newswire, Planet Fitness is gearing up for Veteran’s Day by offering free club access to military personnel from November 8th-15th, which is also Military Appreciation Week.

During that week, all active and veteran military personnel will have the chance to work out and use PF Black Card benefits – whether they are currently Planet Fitness members or just your first visit to the fitness club.

Those who participate will have access to all of the club equipment. That’s not all!

If any first time Military personnel wants to join they can do so with no money down through the end of the month.

