Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade takes to the water in December

LAKE MURRAY, SC (WOLO) — Lake Murray will light up this Christmas season on Saturday, December 7.

Capital City Lake Murray Country is welcoming the return of the Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade.

According to Lake Murray Country’s Vickie Davis, who sat down with Good Morning Columbia’s Tyler Ryan, entry into the parade is free, just requiring preregistration. Davis also says that the grand prize for the best boat display is $2,500.

Line-up for the parade will be at Jake’s, no later than 5:30 PM. Departing from Jake’s, the route of the 2019 Lake Murray Christmas Light Boat Parade will round the point toward the public beach area on the Lexington Side of the Dam. Boat lights will be illuminated at 6:00 PM, and remain on for the parade and fireworks display.

You can view the boat parade at the Lexington Park Site at the Lake Murray Dam.

If you would like more information about the parade, or entering a boat, just click here https://www.lakemurraycountry.com/events/2019/2019-christmas-light-boat-parade-at-lake-murray

Capital City Lake Murray Country is a non-profit agency serving the Lake Murray and surrounding areas, working to bring tourism to the Midlands and beyond.