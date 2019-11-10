Colleton County sheriff arrested, charged with domestic violence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The sheriff of Colleton County has been arrested on Saturday amid an investigation.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland has been charged with one count of domestic violence in the second degree.

An affidavit stated that on Thursday around 10 p.m., Strickland assaulted a household member by punching them in the face multiple times. The affidavit added that the strikes caused “moderate bodily injury” and that the person also hurt their arm while trying to protect their face.

Authorities said Strickland then took possession of the person’s cellphones, preventing them from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance.

The affidavit continued that Strickland also damaged a vehicle that the household member tried to flee in.

Strickland was booked at the Colleton County Detention Center. He received a PR bond, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shalane Lowes said.

No other information has been released at this time.