WATCH: Will Muschamp, players break down what went wrong, bowl chances following disappointing Appalachian State loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks entered their tenth game of the season needing to win two of their final three contests to reach a bowl game. While those bowl aspirations aren’t eliminated just yet, they certainly seem unlikely following a disappointing 20-15 loss to Sun Belt foe Appalachian State at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Despite holding the Mountaineer offense to just 202 total yards, the Gamecocks still found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the sixth time this season.

South Carolina’s offense found life late in the fourth quarter after being held out of the end zone for the first three, but a last-minute comeback fell just short inside the Appalachian State red zone.

Now the Gamecocks face the tall order of winning on the road against Texas A&M and then beating No. 5 Clemson at home to finish the season if they want to finish this year in a bowl game.

After the game, coach Will Muschamp and his players discussed the frustration around this loss, and how this team plans to rebound and finish the season strong.