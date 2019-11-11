41st annual Columbia Veterans Day Parade honors those who have served

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Those who have served from all around the Midlands and the state were honored Monday morning in Columbia at the 41st annual Veterans Day Parade.

“Tell our vets thank you for all that they’ve done and sacrificed,” said Diane Brown, wife of a veteran.

People of all ages came out in downtown Columbia to honor those who have served.

“I know how much they sacrificed, and I know how children are growing when they come and be involved in the parade, and it just makes me proud that we still do our best in the world,” said Brown.

“Veterans Day is important for us just to remember the sacrifice that we did before this time. What we did for the people to continue to live in this life today. That’s what is important, we like to be remembered for something that we did,” said Angel Miranda, an Army veteran.

Columbia’s Veterans Day Parade is one of the largest in the southeast.

“I’ll be proud and honored to be here today for my brothers, sisters, and everybody that went with us. And being a veteran today, that mean the freedom that we survived today. We was there for the people that we left behind,” said Miranda.

For 41 years, veterans have been honored in the parade, which spans several blocks.

“Freedom is not free. It takes the sacrifice of the men and women who have served,” said Dane Coffman, a veteran.

For the vets that come out, the parade shows them how much Columbia appreciates their service.

“Happy Veterans Day to all my brothers and sisters in all branches, and may god bless you,” said Miranda.

The parade will celebrate 42 years next Veterans Day.