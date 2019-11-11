Midlands church holds prayer vigil in support of DACA as Supreme Court weighs ending program

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The fate of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, including those here in the Midlands, is now in the hands of the Supreme Court.

On Monday, recipients of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, better known as DACA,along with family and friends prayed for their future in the US.

The DACA program will now be taken up by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The justices will hear oral arguments in a case challenging president Donald Trump’s controversial 2017 decision to end DACA.

“It is something that would affect my life tremendously,” Erick Velazquez, a DACA Recipient said. “Especially if it was to be revoked. I would have to go back to a place I was never raised in. I wouldn’t know what to do.”

DACA recipients and members of Our Lady of The Hills Church came together to pray for a positive outcome.

“To see that there are people who support us and actually appreciate us being here,” Velazquez said. “It’s like having a bigger family you never knew you had.”

The Supreme Court is expected to make its decision by the end of June 2020.