USC fraternity suspended for hazing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A fraternity at the University of South Carolina has been suspended until at least August of 2023.

In a statement to ABC Columbia the University says:

“Operations of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of South Carolina have been suspended until at least August 2023, effective November 11.

The suspension is supported by the organization’s national office and follows a university investigation in which evidence of member hazing was uncovered.

Hazing is not tolerated at the University of South Carolina, and those who engage in the practice face disciplinary action.”