Veterans designation available for South Carolina driver’s license, state ID

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Happy Veterans Day to the men and women of the United States Armed Forces!

Did you know that the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles offers a “Veteran” designation on beginner’s permits, driver’s licenses and identification cards?

If you served honorably and are interested in adding this designation, click here for more information at scdmvoline.com

There is no fee to add the “Veteran” designation.

Thank you for your service.