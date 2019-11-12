Local Living

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are headed indoors from the cold, for some even cooler events for our look at Local Living.

Assembly Night: You can check out the SC State Museum during ‘Accessibility Night’. From 5PM until 7PM the museum welcome Midlands families with unique and special needs. Accessibility Night gave visitors a special sensory-friendly planetarium showing and a 4-D theatre showing with lowered volume. Plus, story time with Llama Llama.

Oyster Festival : More than ten-thousand oysters, steamed or fried are waiting for you this weekend. The South Carolina Oyster Festival will bring its tasty treats to the Midlands Saturday 11/16/2019. The feast of a festival will run from 11:30AM-5:30PMat the Robert Mills House and the Hampton -Preston Mansion.

Gem and Mineral Show: if you are looking to see a few gems in local living, we have you covered. The annual Columbia Gem and Mineral Show will shine bright this weekend at the Jamil Temple ( 206 Jamil Rd, Columbia, SC 29210 ). The 52nd annual event kicks off Friday at 10AM and runs through Sunday where yo9u can check out rough cut gems, fossils, gold, even beads and more.