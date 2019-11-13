Be an angel and help the Salvation Army put gifts under a Midlands Christmas trees

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Starting this weekend you can join the Salvation Army as we we here at ABC Columbia partner with the organization by helping some little ones in need have gift to wake up to Christmas morning by being a Santa to a child right here in the Midlands.

The Salvation Army angel trees will go up this Friday in area malls and stores listed below.

Columbiana Centre Mall on Harbison (In front of JC Penny)

Walmart on Dutch Fork Rd

Lexington Starbucks locations

Cupcake Down South in the Vista

This year you can also be an angel by going online, we have you covered.

Click here to see the Amazon Wish List

To find out more about how you can be an angel for a child in need this holiday click here