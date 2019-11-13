Cooking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey just got easier

(CNN) — Cooking up the perfect turkey this Thanksgiving is no easy feat, but this year help is just a call away.

“Jennie-O Turkey Store” can provide you with expert chef advice come November 28-th.

According to Jennie-O Turkey Store, the hotline can give some savory advice for any holiday cooking questions you might have.

As we get closer to Thanksgiving, the helpline is preparing for upwards of ten thousand questions this month related to Thanksgiving turkeys.

If you do need help you can have your questions answered by calling 1-800-TURKEYS after November 28th.