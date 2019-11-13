Richland Two Schools hold second public meeting on rezoning proposal

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland Two will hold a second public community meeting to get

feedback on the rezoning proposal for Jacobs Creek and Forest Creek. This make-up

meeting for parents who could not attend the first meeting will be held on Monday,

November 25, 2019, 6 p.m. at Bookman Road Elementary. Parents can also provide

feedback using an online form. Click here to access the form

Richland Two district administrators are proposing to rezone Jacobs Creek and Forest

Creek subdivisions from Catawba Trail Elementary to Bookman Road Elementary.

(Click here to see background on the proposal from a previous ABC Columbia story)

School officials say students that would be impacted by the rezoning were notified by email back in October. The first reading of the proposal was held during a Richland Two School Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, October 29th, 2019.

If this proposal is approved by the Richland Two Board of Trustees at the December 3rd,

2019 special called board meeting, and the changes would be implemented at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

(Click here to see an overview of the first meeting held back in October)

According to school officials, the District administrators began looking at the proposed rezoning after getting new numbers for school trends for schools in the area. According to the administration the area zoned for Bookman Road includes neighborhoods that are already established and at this point, are not slated for additional development. The numbers gathered by the administration also show that Catawba Trail Elementary’s attendance zone is only expected to grow since residential homes and property that is currently vacant is available.

Another area the District administrators say they also considered was in the proximity of the subdivisions to Bookman Road Elementary and would according to officials create the potential for improving car and bus transportation routes in the area.