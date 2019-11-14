Facebook shuts down billions of fake accounts

(CNN) — One social media platform has shut down billions of fake accounts this year alone.

Facebook says 5.4 billion accounts were removed in its efforts to minimize misinformation spread on the platform.

The company says as many as five-percent of its monthly users are fake.

The company says data shows that it took down about three million pieces of content on Instagram related to drug sales and acted on 95-thousand pieces of content related to gun sales.