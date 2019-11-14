Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates ‘National Bundt Day’ with free giveaway

(Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- National Bundt Day is Nov. 15 and who better to get in on the celebration than–Nothing Bundt Cakes! The bakery is offering a several different handcrafted Bundt Cakes during what they are calling a ‘Bundt Bash’ with a giveaway of its celebratory Confetti Bundtlets at all of their 300+ bakery locations, including Columbia, South Carolina.

All of those locations will kick their parties off in tandem at exactly 11:15AM by giving away free ‘Confetti Bundtlets’, which are actually their miniature Bundt Cakes to every guest who visits the bakery as long as supplies last. Even better, the first 22 people in line will get free Bundtlets for an entire year to celebrate Nothing Bundt Cakes’ 22nd birthday.

“For our loyal and passionate Bundt fans across the nation, Nothing Bundt Cakes wants to throw the biggest Bundt Cake party yet!” said Dena Tripp, the co-founder and Chairman of Nothing Bundt Cakes Dena Tripp says they want to throw the “biggest Bundt Cake party yet!” saying in a statement,

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about celebrations, and National Bundt Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our guests on an even grander scale than we do each and every day,”.

Click here to find a participating location near you