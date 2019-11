WATCH: Ridge View star signs with Gamecock basketball Thursday

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) — Ridge View Power Forward Ja’Von Benson (class of 2020) signed to play college ball for the Gamecocks on Thursday.

The 6-foot-8 senior transferred from Westwood three years ago, sat out his sophomore season, but then helped the Blazers to their second-straight 4A state championship, putting in 10 points per game last season.

Benson chose USC over Ohio State, SC State, Winthrop and Indiana State.