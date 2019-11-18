Bob Caslen releases statement about Ray Tanner’s reported conversation with FSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This morning an article appeared in the Florence Morning News that claimed University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen said Athletics Director Ray Tanner reached out to officials at Florida State University to ask about how they handled Willie Taggart’s buyout when he was fired on Nov. 3.

President Caslen released the following statement this evening with regards to that article:

“Let me set the record straight: Athletics Director Ray Tanner did not speak with anyone at Florida State University about coaching contracts.”

This statement comes just three days after Tanner released his own statement in support of Will Muschamp as the head football coach of the Gamecocks.