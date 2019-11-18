Nation’s No. 2 prospect and Hammond star Jordan Burch announces commitment date

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The consensus No. 2 high school football player in the nation has set his date for his commitment.

Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive end from Hammond, announced on Twitter today that his college decision will be coming on Dec. 19. He’s narrowed down his top five choices to LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and the hometown South Carolina.

I’ll be committing on December 19th✍???????????? — Jordan Burch (@JordanB1505) November 18, 2019

Burch is currently the No. 1 overall player in the state of South Carolina, and has been a dominant force on both sides of the ball for the Hammond Skyhawks in 2019. He’ll lead them into the SCISA 3A State Championship against Laurence Manning on Nov. 23 at Benedict College.