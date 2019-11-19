35th annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle happening this week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The 35th annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive is happening November 18 through 22. The competition begins one week before the rivalry match-up between the Gamecocks and Tigers football teams.
Since 1984, the blood drive challenge has yielded nearly 120,000 units of blood to support those battling cancer, undergoing transplant surgery and other patients.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome at any of the following locations:
Monday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Russell House
Thomas Cooper Library
Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile
Solomon Blatt PE Center
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Russell House
Thomas Cooper Library
Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile
Darla Moore School of Business, Sonoco Pavilion
Strom Fitness Center
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Russell House
Thomas Cooper Library
Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile
Darla Moore School of Business, Sonoco Pavilion
College of Engineering and Computing – Bloodmobile
Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Russell House
Thomas Cooper Library
Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile
College of Engineering and Computing – Bloodmobile
Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Russell House
Thomas Cooper Library
Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile