35th annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle happening this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The 35th annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive is happening November 18 through 22. The competition begins one week before the rivalry match-up between the Gamecocks and Tigers football teams.

Since 1984, the blood drive challenge has yielded nearly 120,000 units of blood to support those battling cancer, undergoing transplant surgery and other patients.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also welcome at any of the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Russell House

Thomas Cooper Library

Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile

Solomon Blatt PE Center

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Russell House

Thomas Cooper Library

Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile

Darla Moore School of Business, Sonoco Pavilion

Strom Fitness Center

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Russell House

Thomas Cooper Library

Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile

Darla Moore School of Business, Sonoco Pavilion

College of Engineering and Computing – Bloodmobile

Thursday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Russell House

Thomas Cooper Library

Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile

College of Engineering and Computing – Bloodmobile

Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Russell House

Thomas Cooper Library

Close/Hipp Building, Bloodmobile