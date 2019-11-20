Columbia Police arrest suspect in toddler death investigation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Columbia Police have made an arrest in connection to the death of a three year old boy authorities say died this Tuesday morning.

Bobby Ramos, Jr. is charged with Homicide By Child Abuse after authorities say the toddler was found unresponsive by the mother inside her home on Manse Street.

According to the Richland County Coroners Office the three year old died from blunt force trauma to the head. The victim’s 4-year-old brother who also lived in the was taken into emergency protective custody by CPD and the South Carolina Department of Social Services.