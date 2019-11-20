Columbia police search for man reported missing by family

The Columbia Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a man reported missing by relatives.

According to family members, 57 year old John William Huggins left for Morningside Drive in West Columbia on Friday, November 15, 2019 to go to work.

Family members say they have not spoken to Huggins since that day.

Adding to concerns over his whereabouts, and welfare family members say Huggins requires medicine he may not have in his possession.

Anyone wifh information concerning Huggins’ whereabouts are asked to contact Crimestoppers at

1-888-CRIME-SC