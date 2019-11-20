Get ready to go wild with return of ‘Lights Before Christmas’ at Riverbanks

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Go a little wild this holiday season. Riverbanks zoo’s ‘Lights Before Christmas’ is here once again.

The annual display starts this weekend and will runs through December 30th where you and the family can get in the holiday spirit. The zoo features nearly one million twinkling lights, visits with good ole Saint Nick, hot cocoa, and of course, the Jingle Bell Bon-Fire.

The event will open to the public every night beginning at 5PM. To find out more information click here