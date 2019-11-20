Scientists are predicting a rare meteor storm on Thursday night peaking around 11:50 pm. What makes this rare is the number of shooting stars that we should be able to see. During the peak of an active meteor shower, we may see one or two shooting stars per minute. In this case, the scientists are saying that we could see as many as 6 or 7 per minute during the peak time. They’re saying that the peak won’t last very long – maybe 15 minutes. So if you’d like to see it, look to the east, low in the sky. Happy viewing!

Here’s a link to the full article in Earthsky.org https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/possible-meteor-outburst-alpha-monocerotids-nov-21-22-2019