Traffic Advisory: Lane closures begin as SCDOT installs new message signs

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If your commute takes you anywhere on Interstate -77, we have a traffic alert to tell you about for today. This afternoon, through tomorrow you will need to be alert as you hit the roadway.

Beginning tonight, Wednesday November at six….SCDOT says there will be lane closures on Interstate 77 Southbound from Garners Ferry Rd to Shop Road.

Keep in mind as you are heading through the area that the right and center lanes will be closed.

Crews will be working to install new overhead digital message signs. The closures in this area will will remain in place until 7 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday November 21st.