Frank Martin looking for better attitude from team following Boston loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Frank Martin was candid Thursday about the attitude of his team, following Tuesday’s loss to Boston.

“It’s always fun when you take your first whooping of the year,” Martin said. “Makes for an uncomfortable (few days) in between games.”

USC lost 78-70 Tuesday night, but it wasn’t the loss that upset Frank. More so, the way some of his guys handled the loss.

“We gotta be better. We can’t come in here and pout and mope and cry, have our feelings hurt and have droopy eyes. You can stay in your room and do that. Don’t share that with us.”

The Gamecocks are back at Colonial Life Arena on Friday night, hosting Gardner-Webb in the second game of the Cancun Challenge.