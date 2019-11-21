Hammond senior class hoping to cap stellar careers with SCISA Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s a senior class that features the nation’s top recruit, a USC commit and an SEC coach’s son, and after Friday night, it could go home with another championship.

Hammond’s senior class has won 44 games and three SCISA Championships in the last four seasons.

Jordan Burch, the country’s prized recruit, along with South Carolina commitment Alex (Boogie) Huntley and Jackson Muschamp have all led the Skyhawks back to the 3A SCISA title game against Laurence Manning.

That special group of seniors will play their final game when the two schools kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Benedict College.