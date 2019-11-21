SC DSS encourages more families to adopt

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-November is National Adoption Month and in South Carolina there are hundreds of kids still looking for a forever family.

“We have around 140 children and youth who are free for adoption right now,” DSS State Director, Michael Leach said. “We have a lot of children who are being fostered and will eventually be adopted.”

Leach says that they work all year long to find children in the state the perfect home.

“For a child to have a forever family and be in a safe loving and happy home, there is nothing better than that,” Leach said.

During national adoption month DSS is bringing awareness to finding homes for siblings and teenagers, which they say is more challenging each year they sit wait.

“It is harder to get teenagers adopted but teenagers are amazing,” Leach said. “It is great to open a teenager to your family and teach them life skills.”

Leach suggest fostering a child before adopting. He also says that it may seem difficult at first, but the reward is priceless.

“It’s not easy, it’s frustrating but its also amazing,” Leach said. “There are going to be good days and bad times, but you always remember those happy moments.”

On Monday some children in South Carolina will get something better than any gift you could put under a tree. 60 families will adopt nearly 80 children into their forever home.