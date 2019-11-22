RCSD: Be on the look-out for “porch pirates” this holiday season

Deputies say there is an uptick in package theft during the holidays

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) —As the holiday season approaches, a new wave of thieves could wreak havoc on your neighborhood.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says porch pirates are more prevalent during the holiday season.

After Thanksgiving, more and more parcels will be making their way to homes across the country.

But as soon as your delivery ends up on your porch, it won’t be long for one group of crusaders to make their move.

“They drive by, they follow the van, they see the package get dropped off, and within minutes, they can take it,” said Sgt. Travis Holdorf of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Holdorf says there is an uptick in property theft, particularly those of delivered packages, in the weeks leading up to Christmas. However, they say an extra set of eyes have busted a porch pirate’s thin disguise.

“The Ring service or any other camera service is great because it records what’s going on. The main thing is not to leave the package on the porch,” Sgt. Holdorf said.

Deputies say package theft is a crime of opportunity, but there are things you can do to keep your packages safe.

“If you go on the delivery services website, you could arrange different options, where to deliver, when to deliver, your work, your neighbor’s, different day of the week. Just use those services. They are there for a reason. No one wants to see your property get taken,” said Sgt. Holdorf.

For more tips from the United States Postal Service on how to keep your deliveries safe, click here.