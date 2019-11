Scotsman.com is reporting that things are changing quickly in Scotland.

“Scotland generated almost twice the entire country’s domestic power requirements in the first half of this year from wind, powering homes from the Outer Hebrides right through to the south of England, something that has been achieved in just over a decade.” See the full article here: https://www.scotsman.com/business/scotland-is-at-a-turning-point-for-onshore-wind-kevin-cannon-1-5046636