Man dead, another taken into custody following Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Colleton County on Saturday morning.

According to officials, around 11:10 a.m., authorities responded to Round O Road after learning of a possible shooting.

At the scene, deputies found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He later died at Colleton Medical Center.

Officials took Joseph Edward Moore, Jr. into custody. He is awaiting arraignment on charges for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.