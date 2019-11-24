SC Troopers searching for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

RAVENEL,SC (WOLO)-The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run.

The incident happened on Saturday (November 23,2019) just before 6:00 P.M. near 6075 Savannah Highway.

Troopers say the victim was walking southbound on Savannah Highway when a southbound vehicle hit her.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Officials say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Traffic deputies are investigating the incident.

Deputies ask anybody with information to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.