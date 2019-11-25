Man accused of killing his wife in 2017 sentenced to life in prison

(Courtesy: 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office) Jason Donn Lee

(Courtesy: 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office) Lindsey Lee



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A man accused of killing his wife in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison.

11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says Jason Donn Lee, 40, was found guilty of murder and first degree burglary by a jury on Friday.

According to investigators, in March 2017, Lee is accused of viciously attacking his estranged wife, Lindsey Lee, in her home in West Columbia.

Officials say Lindsey was an employee of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at the time of her death, and a co-worker found her body in a tub during a welfare check.

During a testimony, authorities say Lee was experiencing financial troubles as he and Lindsey separated in April 2016, with the divorce to be finalized in April 2017.

According to court records, a lady Lee was dating at the time, testified that he was bitter that Lindsey was going to make $30,000 to $50,000 from selling their marital home.

She also testified that the day after Lindsey’s body was discovered, Lee told her that his financial troubles were over and that he was going to get the house.

SLED investigators say they found three pieces of latex gloves on the floor of Lindsey’s home, with her DNA and Lee’s DNA on them.

Lee will be taken to South Carolina Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.