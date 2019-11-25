Richland Two parents react to rezoning proposal

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Some parents are upset about a proposed rezoning that could force their kids into different schools starting next year.

On Monday, parents met with Richland Two administrators about the rezoning of two subdivisions.

Under the proposal,people who live in Jacobs Creek and Forest Creek subdivisions, which are in the North East part of Richland County, will have to take their kids from Catawba Trail Elementary to Bookman Road Elementary.

“They’re already at 94% capacity use right now and that’s not going to slow down anytime soon. Rather than wait until we have a problem we’re trying to take some proactive steps,” Assistant Superintendent Keith Price said.

The proposed rezoning is not sitting well with many parents who live in the selected areas.

“Whenever you get adjusted with one school you’re just happy there,” Marcus Pierson, a parent said. “That’s what it is, they’re happy there.”

“The last thing I want to do is give them anxiety about something that we’re not exactly for sure about. Kids are already going through enough in school right now,” Laricia Middleton, a parent said.

The rezoning proposal has had its first reading by the Richland Two Board of Trustees and will go through a second reading before it can go into effect. Some parents who took their kids out of Bookman Road say they’re not interested in taking them back.

“She likes Catawba trail better, I like Catawba trail better,” Middleton said. “When I was a parent here at Bookman road I was very involved here as I am at Catawba trail. This isn’t a popularity contest when we’re talking about schools, this is first hand knowledge. This is experience.”

The proposal will be voted on by the Richland Two Board of Trustees on December 3rd at Jackson Creek Elementary school. If approved, the rezoning change will go into effect at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.