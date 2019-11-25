Teen charged with crashing stolen SUV into home, police say

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police say an 18 year old is facing numerous charges after crashing a stolen car into a house early Monday.

Police say Gi’Vino Bookert is charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Hit and Run with Property Damage, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Driving without a License.

According to police, Bookert stole a 2011 Chevy Tahoe from a home on Harrison road.

Police say when they spotted the car, they tried to pull Bookert over on English Avenue but he refused to stop.

Officers say they lost sight of the SUV but were flagged down by neighbors after it crashed into a home on Parkwood Drive.

Police say no one inside the home was seriously hurt.