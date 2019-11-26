Boston wins SEC Freshman of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (St. Thomas, U.S.V.I./Worcester (Mass.) Academy) was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday morning. Boston averaged 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

Boston notched her second straight double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes of action against USC Upstate last Thursday. She followed that up with a 13 point performance at Clemson on Sunday.

The freshman leads the county in blocks with 24 and in the SEC she ranks 18th in scoring (13.7), 12th in rebounding (7.5), first in field goal percentage (.717), eighth in offensive rebounds (3.3) and is tied for 11th in steals (1.8). She has scored in double figures in all six games of her Gamecock career thus far.

South Carolina hits the road for the Paradise Jam this week where the Gamecocks face No. 18 Indiana on Thursday, Washington State on Friday and No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.