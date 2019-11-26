White House lockdown lifted after a plane flew over restricted airspace

WASHINGTON (CNN/WOLO) – CNN says a lockdown at the White House has been lifted this morning.

Reports say a plane flew over a restricted airspace in the Washington, D.C. area, causing the lockdown.

Officials say the aircraft caused a “national event conference” to be convened. This is a group of senior national security officials across the agencies to coordinate and monitor the situation, according to a US defense official.

Again, reports say the lockdown has been lifted.