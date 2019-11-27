Deputies : four arrested in illegal gambling operation

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say four people were arrested Wednesday in connection with an illegal gambling house.

Deputies say they responded to the tip that there was a gambling house on Valley Down Road in the Gadsden.

Investigators say , they spoke with a person at the home who denied any knowledge of a gambling operation but returned 15 minutes later to find

Jerry Myres, Carlos Lagrie Garrick, Jimmy Palmore and Willie Taylor, loading nine gambling machines onto a pickup truck.